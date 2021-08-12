MUFG Securities EMEA plc Lowers Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc trimmed its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 89.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 97,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in State Street were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in State Street in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on State Street from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research raised State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on State Street from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.08.

In other news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,288 shares of company stock valued at $4,918,012 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

STT stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.14. The stock had a trading volume of 11,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,055. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.66. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $56.63 and a 1-year high of $92.63. The company has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.04%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

