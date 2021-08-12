Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, June 18th. Oddo Bhf raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS BDRFY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,013. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $19.70 and a 12 month high of $25.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.32.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

