Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) Lowered by Analyst

Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Audacy in a research note issued on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Audacy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get Audacy alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Audacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

AUD stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.00. 414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,743. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Audacy has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $6.34.

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Audacy had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Audacy during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Audacy during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Audacy during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Audacy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Audacy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

About Audacy

Audacy, Inc engages in the provision of media and entertainment services. Its portfolio includes radio stations, markets, media brands, events, and case studies. The firm creates live, original events, as well as large-scale concerts, intimate live performances with big artists on small stages, and crafted food and beverage events.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Audacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.