STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $161.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.64% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Staar Surgical Company has evolved to become a developer, manufacturer and global distributor of products used by ophthalmologists and other eye care professionals to improve or correct vision in patients suffering from refractive conditions, cataracts and glaucoma. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on STAA. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.75.

NASDAQ:STAA traded down $4.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $133.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,576. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $45.47 and a 52 week high of $161.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 628.16 and a beta of 0.94.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $62.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 77.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 1,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $148,409.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 314,242 shares of company stock valued at $47,966,671. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAA. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $347,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 280.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 67,010 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $36,430,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

