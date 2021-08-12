Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Raised to $725.00 at UBS Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $660.00 to $725.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TSLA. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $581.89.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $707.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,950,951. The company has a market capitalization of $700.50 billion, a PE ratio of 367.21, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $655.19. Tesla has a one year low of $287.00 and a one year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at $31,490,659.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total value of $7,110,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,997 shares in the company, valued at $19,906,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,675 shares of company stock worth $38,960,554. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 3.5% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 2.2% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.