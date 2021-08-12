Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Lowered to $305.00 at Morgan Stanley

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $339.00 to $305.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WIX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Wix.com from $420.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Wix.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX traded down $5.41 on Thursday, reaching $210.08. 17,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,505. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.44. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Wix.com has a fifty-two week low of $207.00 and a fifty-two week high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a negative return on equity of 87.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 379 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Wix.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Wix.com by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Wix.com by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Wix.com by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

