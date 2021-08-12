Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Cassava Sciences (SAVA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA) in the last few weeks:

8/11/2021 – Cassava Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cassava Sciences Inc. is focused on the early detection and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s. Cassava Sciences Inc., formerly known as Pain Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, United States. “

8/5/2021 – Cassava Sciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Cassava Sciences Inc. is focused on the early detection and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s. Cassava Sciences Inc., formerly known as Pain Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, United States. “

8/3/2021 – Cassava Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $111.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Cassava Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cassava Sciences Inc. is focused on the early detection and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s. Cassava Sciences Inc., formerly known as Pain Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, United States. “

7/20/2021 – Cassava Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $97.00 to $124.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Cassava Sciences was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

6/23/2021 – Cassava Sciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Cassava Sciences Inc. is focused on the early detection and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s. Cassava Sciences Inc., formerly known as Pain Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, United States. “

6/23/2021 – Cassava Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $78.00 to $111.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SAVA traded up $8.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.10. The company had a trading volume of 45,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,818,449. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -403.78 and a beta of 1.05. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $146.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.24.

Get Cassava Sciences Inc alerts:

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). As a group, analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the second quarter worth $187,000. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the second quarter worth $293,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 4.7% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the second quarter worth $513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.