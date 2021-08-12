Lightning eMotors (ZEV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.

Shares of Lightning eMotors stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.72. 57,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,261,878. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.64. Lightning eMotors has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $17.36.

A number of research firms have commented on ZEV. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

