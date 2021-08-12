Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Brands, Inc. provides tobacco products. The Company’s product consists of moist snuff, loose leaf chewing tobacco, cigarette papers, make-your-own cigar wraps and cigar smoking tobacco, cigars and liquid and tobacco vapour. Its portfolio of brands includes Zig-Zag(R), Beech-Nut(R) and Stoker’s(R). Turning Point Brands, Inc. is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Turning Point Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Shares of TPB traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.96. 892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,995. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.24. Turning Point Brands has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $61.08. The stock has a market cap of $907.60 million, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 4.70.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 51.99%. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 818,000 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $41,431,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 9.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 985,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,090,000 after buying an additional 88,855 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 94.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 537,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,023,000 after buying an additional 261,074 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP increased its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 8.1% in the first quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,868,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 320,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,679,000 after buying an additional 8,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 51.8% in the first quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 246,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,872,000 after buying an additional 84,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

