The Hackett Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:HCKT)

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the business services provider on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

The Hackett Group has decreased its dividend payment by 5.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

HCKT stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.72. The company had a trading volume of 43 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,393. The stock has a market cap of $564.07 million, a P/E ratio of 100.56, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.85. The Hackett Group has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $18.94.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 10.15%. As a group, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HCKT. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

