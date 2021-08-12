Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.740-$3.820 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ:REG traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.09. 630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,233. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.19. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.86, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $33.29 and a 1-year high of $68.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 15.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Regency Centers will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Regency Centers from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised Regency Centers from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.25.

In other news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,600 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $106,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,845.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,090.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,997. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

