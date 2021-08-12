Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,352 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 218.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 13.0% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 4.5% in the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,967,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Broadcom by 9.9% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 20,714 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,877,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Broadcom by 0.3% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 30,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,409,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total transaction of $232,659.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. raised their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.84.

Shares of AVGO traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $481.83. The company had a trading volume of 12,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,256. The firm has a market cap of $197.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $474.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $325.00 and a 52-week high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

