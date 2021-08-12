iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 16.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,999,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $469,000. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.9% during the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 70,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,990,000 after buying an additional 35,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,963,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.65. 93,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,318,170. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.78 and a 52-week high of $122.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.22.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

