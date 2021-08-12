Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Trading Down 0.9% Over Last Week

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.40 million and $7,004.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raven Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00046039 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.36 or 0.00140794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.22 or 0.00154038 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,149.00 or 0.99679731 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $381.20 or 0.00860667 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

