Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,684 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on STX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Benchmark cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Seagate Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.64.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $662,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STX stock traded down $3.30 on Thursday, hitting $90.83. The company had a trading volume of 27,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,433. The stock has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

