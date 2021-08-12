Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $826,000 Investment in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VONG. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 280.0% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 9,865,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,835,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269,524 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 330.8% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,001,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,054 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,057,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 394.3% during the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 251,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,540,000 after acquiring an additional 200,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 317.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 132,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,288,000 after acquiring an additional 101,011 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $72.51. 834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,291. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.06. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $52.50 and a 52 week high of $73.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.107 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

