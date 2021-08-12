Standard Protocol (STND) Tops 1-Day Volume of $532,027.00

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. During the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000813 BTC on major exchanges. Standard Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.83 million and approximately $532,027.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00046039 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.36 or 0.00140794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.22 or 0.00154038 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,149.00 or 0.99679731 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.20 or 0.00860667 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Standard Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

