Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,227 Shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,227 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 80,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 7,080 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 680,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,514,000 after buying an additional 117,702 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MORT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.02. 76,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,844. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.42. VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $20.75.

