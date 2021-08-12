VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,934 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 406.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 1,527.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 365.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $154,000.

Shares of OIH traded down $4.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $186.18. The company had a trading volume of 10,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,700. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.87. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a 1-year low of $87.48 and a 1-year high of $248.09.

