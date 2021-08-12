Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Decreases Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,798 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 880,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $316,329,000 after buying an additional 118,012 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of DexCom by 264.0% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 3,938 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,752 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in DexCom by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded up $4.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $495.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,521. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $443.02. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.63 and a fifty-two week high of $527.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DXCM shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $500.00.

In other news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total value of $518,348.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.87, for a total transaction of $1,422,253.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,912 shares of company stock worth $32,307,505 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

