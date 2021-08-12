Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 13,397 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,397 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Kellogg during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.42. The stock had a trading volume of 7,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $71.65. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.08.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.15%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $5,408,376.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $5,315,684.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 499,999 shares of company stock valued at $32,311,605 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on K. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.11.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.