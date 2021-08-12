Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 8,901 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,901 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 195,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth $1,204,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,654,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,402,000 after acquiring an additional 41,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KR traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.69. The company had a trading volume of 33,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,252,229. The company has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.38. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $43.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.75%.

In other news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,784,768.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.44.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

