Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 421,112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.4% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 135,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.15.

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 18,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total transaction of $2,441,661.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,758.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $1,302,294.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,159 shares of company stock valued at $5,129,025 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $133.28. 5,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,444. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.08 and a 1-year high of $134.80. The firm has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.88.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

