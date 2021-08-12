Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 3,059 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period.

NYSE:VICI traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $30.21. 24,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,039,814. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.04 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.46.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 80.49%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VICI shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.17.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

