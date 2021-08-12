Critical Review: Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) versus Manchester United (NYSE:MANU)

Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) and Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Esports Technologies and Manchester United, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esports Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Manchester United 0 2 0 0 2.00

Manchester United has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.86%. Given Manchester United’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Manchester United is more favorable than Esports Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Esports Technologies and Manchester United’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esports Technologies $200,000.00 1,768.14 -$570,000.00 N/A N/A Manchester United $641.79 million 1.12 -$29.29 million ($0.10) -166.90

Esports Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Manchester United.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Esports Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of Manchester United shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Esports Technologies and Manchester United’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esports Technologies N/A N/A N/A Manchester United -4.06% -13.77% -3.76%

Summary

Esports Technologies beats Manchester United on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Esports Technologies

Esports Technologies, Inc., a technology company, develops and operates platforms that focuses on esports and competitive gaming worldwide. The company operates gogawi.com, a licensed online gambling platform, which is an esports/sportsbook that focuses on bettors located in Asia and Latin America. It also offers iGaming, which include online casino and table games, such as blackjack, virtual sport computer simulated games, and slot machines, as well as traditional sports betting. The company is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Manchester United

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners. The Matchday sector conducts all domestic and European match day activities from Manchester United games at Old Trafford. The company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

