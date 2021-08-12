Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $2.82 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 12.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,407,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,974,790,000 after acquiring an additional 12,398,419 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 26.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,701,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901,533 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,650,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $398,341,000 after purchasing an additional 517,921 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 16.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,707,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $291,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,255 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 46.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,422,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.41.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.52. 173,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,025,765. The firm has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

