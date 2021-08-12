IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 178.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 147.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,595,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,637,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 602,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,816,000 after purchasing an additional 90,911 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 598,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,393,000 after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 534,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,064,000 after acquiring an additional 338,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,374,000. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIA traded down $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $354.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,947,316. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $261.41 and a fifty-two week high of $355.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $346.43.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

