Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 1,479 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 9.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 21,688 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,886,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,045,000 after buying an additional 20,521 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 49,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,154,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 45,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,555,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAA traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $186.03. 1,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,285. The company has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.60, a P/E/G ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.87. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.53 and a 12-month high of $196.44.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 63.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.42.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total value of $687,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,790,401.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $961,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,886,230.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,252,540. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

