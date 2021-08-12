IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 7,995 Shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR) by 235.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,995 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSR. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,541,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5,697.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC raised its position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 87,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter.

PSR stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.42. The company had a trading volume of 26,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,654. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.25. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $77.51 and a 12 month high of $109.40.

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

