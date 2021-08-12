Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long Sells 2,000 Shares

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $11,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,051,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,385,281.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Michael R. Long sold 2,502 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $14,011.20.

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $11,300.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $11,580.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $12,120.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $11,960.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $11,840.00.

Shares of USIO traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.36. 24,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Usio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.30 million, a P/E ratio of -28.21 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.11.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Usio had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Usio, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USIO. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Usio by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Usio by 324.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 77,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 59,277 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Usio in the first quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Usio by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 64,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Usio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Usio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

About Usio

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

