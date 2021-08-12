IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $79.84, but opened at $77.15. IGM Biosciences shares last traded at $77.90, with a volume of 1,016 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Julie Hambleton sold 2,000 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,245 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total transaction of $98,541.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,836.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,178 shares of company stock valued at $555,713. Corporate insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IGMS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. IGM Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.83.

The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.44 and a beta of -1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.67.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16). As a group, research analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IGM Biosciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,680,000 after purchasing an additional 17,691 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $442,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $1,451,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 214.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 183,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 125,038 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

