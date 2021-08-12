Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $172.43.
BFAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $144.07. 1,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 402.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1-year low of $124.45 and a 1-year high of $182.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.16.
In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $458,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total transaction of $116,010.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,121 shares in the company, valued at $14,518,405.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,530 shares of company stock valued at $982,905. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,288,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,666 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 70.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,247,000 after purchasing an additional 625,557 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,014,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,359,000 after purchasing an additional 602,247 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,550,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,913,000 after acquiring an additional 321,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3,947.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 269,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,592,000 after acquiring an additional 262,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile
Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.
