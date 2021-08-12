Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $172.43.

BFAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $144.07. 1,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 402.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1-year low of $124.45 and a 1-year high of $182.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.16.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $441.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.93 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $458,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total transaction of $116,010.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,121 shares in the company, valued at $14,518,405.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,530 shares of company stock valued at $982,905. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,288,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,666 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 70.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,247,000 after purchasing an additional 625,557 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,014,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,359,000 after purchasing an additional 602,247 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,550,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,913,000 after acquiring an additional 321,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3,947.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 269,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,592,000 after acquiring an additional 262,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.