Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Shares Down 15.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) traded down 15.6% on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $46.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vroom traded as low as $32.05 and last traded at $32.05. 70,653 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,475,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.96.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

In other Vroom news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 11,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $472,111.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,220.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 49,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $2,187,856.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,466,589.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,957,774 shares of company stock valued at $85,524,962 in the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Vroom by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Vroom by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vroom by 215.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Vroom by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vroom by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 244,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.56.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.48). Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

