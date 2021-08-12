1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.14% from the stock’s current price.

ONEM has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist dropped their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. dropped their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird cut 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.76.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

NASDAQ ONEM traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,805. 1Life Healthcare has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.53.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.63 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. 1Life Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $73,589.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $186,681.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONEM. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 9,974 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 287.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 34,114 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.