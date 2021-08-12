Cormark Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR)

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Karora Resources in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. Cormark has a “NA” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Karora Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KRR. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Karora Resources from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Karora Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Karora Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of TSE KRR traded down C$0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$3.35. The company had a trading volume of 195,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,575. The firm has a market capitalization of C$491.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29. Karora Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$2.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.19.

Karora Resources Company Profile

Karora Resources Inc engages in the exploration and production of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

