FY2021 Earnings Estimate for CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL) Issued By Cormark

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL) – Equities researchers at Cormark lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for CCL Industries in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.46 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.19.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.35 billion.

