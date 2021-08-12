Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Stelco has a fifty-two week low of C$21.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.50.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised Stelco from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 18th.

