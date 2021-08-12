FY2021 EPS Estimates for Village Farms International, Inc. (TSE:VFF) Cut by Beacon Securities

Village Farms International, Inc. (TSE:VFF) – Equities researchers at Beacon Securities lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Village Farms International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Beacon Securities analyst D. Cooper now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.08.

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$66.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$59.86 million.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Village Farms International to C$32.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of TSE:VFF traded down C$0.27 on Thursday, hitting C$12.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,099. Village Farms International has a 12 month low of C$5.71 and a 12 month high of C$25.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$970.77 million and a P/E ratio of -2,468.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

