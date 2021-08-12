IFP Advisors Inc Raises Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.6% in the second quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 16,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $302,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $1,545,000.

NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $65.64. 7,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,151,583. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.80. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.69 and a twelve month high of $67.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

