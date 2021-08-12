IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the first quarter worth $42,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the first quarter worth $118,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 4,350.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust alerts:

Shares of GSG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.85. 30,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,703. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.90.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.