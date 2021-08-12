IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,386,000 after acquiring an additional 686,581 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Cummins in the first quarter valued at $154,145,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 21.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,399,000 after acquiring an additional 270,933 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Cummins by 66.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 616,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,715,000 after acquiring an additional 246,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Cummins in the first quarter valued at $54,854,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on CMI shares. Bank of America upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.39.

Cummins stock traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $239.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,974. The company has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.54. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.70 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 44.33%.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

