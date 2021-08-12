Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

APTX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.43. The stock had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,733. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.81. Aptinyx has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $6.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

