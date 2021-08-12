Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Issues Earnings Results

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 111.52% and a negative net margin of 2,617.28%.

XAIR traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $8.19. 230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of -0.52. Beyond Air has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $9.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.62. The company has a current ratio of 9.80, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XAIR shares. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

In other Beyond Air news, Director Robert Carey acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,876,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 481,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,400.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 14.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors.

