Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,229,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 568,564 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $139,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 9,250.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 229.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 72.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in HollyFrontier during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $146,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,890. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $218,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Tudor Pickering downgraded HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HollyFrontier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Shares of NYSE HFC opened at $29.93 on Thursday. HollyFrontier Co. has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $42.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.78.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company’s revenue was up 121.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

