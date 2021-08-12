Morgan Stanley Boosts Datto (NYSE:MSP) Price Target to $33.00

Datto (NYSE:MSP) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.01% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Datto in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.64.

Datto stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,623. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion and a PE ratio of 78.23. Datto has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $33.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.82.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Datto will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy Weller sold 34,713 shares of Datto stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $903,579.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,961.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of Datto stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $459,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 383,363 shares of company stock worth $10,366,370 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenvale Capital LLP bought a new stake in Datto in the first quarter valued at about $49,480,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Datto by 43.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,948,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,635,000 after acquiring an additional 590,890 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Datto by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 1,712,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,231,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Datto in the first quarter valued at about $32,867,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Datto in the first quarter valued at about $14,997,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

