Cormark Weighs in on StorageVault Canada Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (CVE:SVI)

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) – Equities researchers at Cormark raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for StorageVault Canada in a research note issued on Monday, August 9th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. Cormark also issued estimates for StorageVault Canada’s FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

SVI traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.50. 37,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,287. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 637.47. The firm has a market cap of C$2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.86. StorageVault Canada has a 52 week low of C$2.91 and a 52 week high of C$5.59.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

