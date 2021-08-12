RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $33.07, but opened at $34.24. RAPT Therapeutics shares last traded at $34.95, with a volume of 1,178 shares.

The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.53% and a negative net margin of 1,055.86%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RAPT. SVB Leerink started coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RAPT Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

In other news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $49,101.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,614.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider William Ho sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $31,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,295 shares of company stock valued at $330,259 in the last quarter. 26.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,477,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,608,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,141,000 after acquiring an additional 217,382 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 25,538 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.56 million, a PE ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 0.04.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAPT)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

