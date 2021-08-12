American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Equity Investment Life in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.78. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AEL. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

AEL traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.06. The stock had a trading volume of 579 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,788. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.86. American Equity Investment Life has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEL. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 31,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $1,001,335.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,086.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $135,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,124 shares in the company, valued at $4,423,620.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.