SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “

NYSE:SKM traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.71. 4,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,851. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.09. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1-year low of $20.98 and a 1-year high of $33.59.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 106.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,404,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,107 shares during the last quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 8.8% during the first quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 15,202,082 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $413,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,393 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 972.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 433,645 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,808,000 after purchasing an additional 393,215 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the first quarter worth $8,833,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the first quarter worth $5,773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

