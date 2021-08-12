Financial Contrast: Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) vs. AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) and AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Outset Medical and AxoGen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outset Medical N/A N/A N/A AxoGen -16.89% -17.12% -10.53%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Outset Medical and AxoGen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outset Medical 0 3 5 0 2.63 AxoGen 0 1 3 0 2.75

Outset Medical currently has a consensus price target of $57.20, suggesting a potential upside of 51.56%. AxoGen has a consensus price target of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 51.99%. Given AxoGen’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AxoGen is more favorable than Outset Medical.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.5% of Outset Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.1% of AxoGen shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Outset Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of AxoGen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Outset Medical and AxoGen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outset Medical $49.94 million 35.00 -$121.49 million ($4.85) -7.78 AxoGen $112.30 million 5.94 -$23.79 million ($0.60) -26.87

AxoGen has higher revenue and earnings than Outset Medical. AxoGen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Outset Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Outset Medical beats AxoGen on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings. The company was formerly known as Home Dialysis Plus, Ltd. and changed its name to Outset Medical, Inc. in January 2015. Outset Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc. engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Alachua, FL.

